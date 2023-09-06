Star Wars: Ahsoka Fans Stunned By Surprise Death

Spoilers follow for this week's Star Wars: Ahsoka! Ever since the marketing for Star Wars: Ahsoka began, Lucasfilm and Disney have been teasing a brand new villain character, Marrok. Naturally the Mystery Box being what it is, and fans assuming that everything is always connected in some way, theories began to form about who this character really was. Could it Ezra Bridger, turned to the Dark Side? Is it Jacen Syndulla sent back from the future to act as a pawn? This weeks episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka put a lid on all of those theories by doing the main thing no one expected, killing Marrok.

In the episode, Ahsoka and Sabine are doing their best to repair their ship and escape, only to be ambushed by, who else, Marrok and Shin Hati. The pairs break off to fight with Sabina taking off Hati and Ahsoka fighting Marrok and his spinning, dual-bladed lightsaber. Equipped with a similar weapon the other Inquisitors, Marrok is a big foe, but Ahsoka manages to get the drop on him and slice him right through the middle. Rather than collapsing to the floor however, or even disappearing into nothing like others, Marrok lets out a shriek and explodes into a green mist that flies away, dead as a doornail. Or is he?

Is Marrok really dead in Ahsoka?

Frankly, as Star Wars fans should know good and well, no one's ever really gone. Characters die and come back in Star Wars...quite literally all the time. Even just recently, Boba Fett came back. Death can't stop anyone in Star Wars either with Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn returning as well. So as far as we know right now, yes, Marrok, whoever he was, is dead; but that also doesn't leave out the potential for him to return in some form. The fact that his body acted in such a different way from typical Star Wars deaths is almost certainly a clue that there's still some kind of mystery about him that has yet to be unraveled.

Who is Marrok in Ahsoka?

As fun as it is to theorize about a new character in Star Wars, especially one who is introduced wearing a creepy mask and with no key identifying marks, Marrok appears to just be another Inquisitor. Not everyone that gets introduced in Star Wars is going to be connected to the larger picture, though you're not wrong for wondering if that might be the case considering how often that has happened. For now however, Marrok was just a guy, and if he does appear

Who plays Marrok on Ahsoka?

The credits for Star Wars: Ahsoka only list the on-set performer of Marrok, which is done by Paul Darnell. Fans that pay attention to the credits will recognize Paul's name from multiple episodes of The Mandalorian, where he performed stunts and acted as Timothy Olyphant's double, many times over. He also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett as a Night Wing Assassin. Paul Darnell's other credits include Man of Steel (where he doubled for Henry Cavill), Captain America: The First Avenger, Baby Driver, Tenet, and The Matrix Resurrections.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.