Fan-Favorite Star Wars Actor Confirms Ahsoka Involvement

Sam Witwer has become a mainstay amongst Star Wars projects, appearing in most projects since debuting as the voice of Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The actor recently revealed he's also in Star Wars: Ahsoka, the latest from Lucasfilm currently airing on Disney+. Though some expect Witwer to be appearing in the flesh as Marrok, the actor has already been credited in some episodes as "Additional Voices," and it's unclear if the actor will reappear in future episodes.

"I can't really talk about stuff like that except that there's a show that I watched and I really liked it," Witwer said on a recent livestream. "I don't know what the rules are. Honestly, I was just about to say that I didn't work on Ahsoka but I did, so yeah I don't think I can say anything but that I'm proud of Dave [Filoni]."

Witwer also recently revealed that he nearly joined the cast of The Mandalorian, though it's unclear which role he was shortlisted for.

"I got put on a shortlist on Mandalorian for some role and I thought maybe that was from Dave [Filoni], but then I found out it was actually form casting. Casting came up with the idea. The way they do it, I guess, is they put a bunch of people on a list and then the producers pick someone," Witwer said. "So, I relayed that to Dave, and I think it was awkward because I was saying, 'When I'm on the show' and this and that. But what I was actually trying to say was I actually took myself off that list because I don't want to mess with your show [laughs]. I was trying to say that."

"I don't want to mess with the show, nor do I want to take the risk that I'm wrong for the show and then you hire me because I'm your buddy," Witwer continued. "I was trying to say that, but it came off wrong [Laughs]. And there was this awkward silent moment. I think I need to text the guy and tell him that's not what I meant! But what I meant to say was that if [Dave] had a need for me and there's something I can do for you, you can tell me yourself. I'm not going to get in the way. That's what I was trying to say. Because I don't feel like Star Wars owes me a damn thing. Star Wars has been very good to me."

What is Ahsoka about?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

