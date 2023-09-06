Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4 Recap with Spoilers

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now at its midpoint, taking the live-action Star Wars galaxy down an interesting path. As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and an ensemble of heroes and villains continue their journeys, this week's installment catapulted things into a whole new direction — and we're here to break it down. Here is a spoiler-filled recap of Star Wars: Ahsoka's fourth episode.

Obviously, spoilers for Episode 4 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Fallen Jedi", lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

What Happened in Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4?

Sabine and Huyang work to repair the ship, to no avail. Ahsoka suggests they venture to the planet's home base, and reminds her that Morgan Elsbeth now has the map to find Thrawn and Ezra — and that if they can't be the ones to rescue Ezra, maybe they should destroy the map altogether so no one can. A droid guard watches over Ahsoka's ship from the distance. Later, Ahsoka reminds Sabine that she might need to do the right thing instead of saving Ezra.

Shin informs Morgan and Baylan of Ahsoka's location, but Morgan insists the droids will probably handle them first. Huyang gets attacked by one of the droids, and Ahsoka and Sabine fight the ensuing army. Ahsoka has Huyang contact Hera, and she and Sabine leave for the planet's base — promising Huyang they will do so together. Presumably after hearing from Huyang, Hera, Jacen, and Chopper leave on The Ghost — alongside Carson Teva from The Mandalorian in a TIE fighter.

Morgan and her crew prepare their hyperspace jump to Thrawn's location, just as Ahsoka and Sabine are cornered by Marrok and Shin. Ahsoka fights Marrok and Sabine fights Shin, giving Ahsoka enough time to catch up to Morgan and the projection of the map. Baylan tells Ahsoka that Anakin spoke highly of her, and questions why she abandoned her Master. They debate about the plan to retrieve Thrawn, and then engage in a lightsaber duel that leads to Ahsoka destroying the map. Meanwhile, Shin and Sabine show up at the scene, with Sabine threatening to destroy the map if Baylan doesn't step away from Ahsoka. Baylan pushes Ahsoka off of a nearby cliff anyway, and brings up Ezra to Sabine, arguing that their plan is the best way to get Ezra back. Sabine reluctantly hands the map to Baylan, and Shin uses her Force powers to nearly kill Sabine, before being stopped. Baylan reactivates the map and once the coordinates are fully transmitted, uses his lightsaber to destroy the orb. Sabine is taken prisoner onto Morgan's ship. Hera, Carson, and company fight off Morgan's ships, just as the hyperdrive is activated. Jacen remarks that he has "a bad feeling" about this situation. Huyang tries to radio to Ahsoka or Sabine, to no evail.

Ahsoka wakes up from her fall — in the World Between Worlds. She is greeted by prequel-era Anakin, who says he didn't expect to see her so soon.

