Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Comments on Liam Neeson's Return as Qui-Gon

Obi-Wan Kenobi's final episode dropped on Disney+ in June and featured the long-awaited return of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn. Neeson's first and last Star Wars performance was in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and after his character died, fans hoped he would show up again as a Force ghost. While he was teased at the end of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Neeson's return did not seem like a possibility until the Obi-Wan series was announced. The actor's cameo was never confirmed, so fans were thrilled to see him pop up at the very end of the series. Today, Obi-Wan star Ewan McGregor appeared at Fan Expo in Boston, and ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was in attendance. During the event, McGregor talked about Neeson.

"Liam is a hero of mine," McGregor shared. "Liam has got to be, I don't know, ten years, maybe a bit more, older than I. So when I was growing up and wanting to be an actor, I was always watching Liam Neeson's work, and he was involved in some beautiful work as a younger actor. And so to get the chance to work with him and to have this great relationship that we got to create together is fantastic, and to get the chance to work with himself again on the series right at the end."

Previously, Neeson fibbed about returning to Star Wars much like Andrew Garfield did for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so ... if it was a film," Neeson told ComicBook.com in April when asked about a potential Star Wars return. "Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit. I just like the big screen, you know?"

At Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, it was announced that Neeson will also be voicing Qui-Gon Jinn in Tales of the Jedi. The character will be appearing in at least two different iterations, an adult version voiced by Neeson and then a younger version of the character, voiced by none other than Neeson's son. The younger version of the eventual Jedi Master will actually appear alongside a younger version of Count Dooku. The series is set to debut this fall and be made up of animated shorts spanning many years, including various characters across the Star Wars universe from Ahsoka Tano to Mace Windu, and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.