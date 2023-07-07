Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Confirms Series Timeline

Star Wars: Ahsoka is coming to Disney+ next month, and it was recently teased that new footage from the highly-anticipated series is on the way. The series is set to feature many fan-favorite animated characters coming to life in live-action, including Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). While fans have assumed the series would take place after the events of Star Wars Rebels, Bordizzo recently confirmed where the new show fits in with the other Star Wars shows on Disney+.

"I think it's hard not to feel part of something bigger. Ahsoka runs along the same timeline as The Mandalorian Season 3, and the shows are all connected. There's just so many parallels," Bordizzo told Games Radar.

"It's an interesting way to think about it," showrunner Dave Filoni previously told The Wrap. "I tend to think, as we've been working on The Mandalorian and then writing Ahsoka, and then Jon Watts came in with Skeleton Crew, there is an entire time period that is post-Return of the Jedi. And I look at that time period, which before The Force Awakens, is around 30 years of time. When you look at the original trilogy, it's a much less significant amount of time that those three movies take place in. And so, what I like is that we're really building very slowly an ecosystem of characters and politics and events in the post-Return of the Jedi time period. And that may or may not expand in a bigger way as we add more shows to it and add more characters to it."

Will The Mandalorian Tie In With Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew?

Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are both in the works, and while they are expected to be more standalone stories, Favreau still wants to make sure the shows are all connected. While speaking with BFM TV (via Variety), Favreau explained that the new shows will all take place around the same time.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story." He added, "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.