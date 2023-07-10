Star Wars Releases Recap of the Journey to Ahsoka

Star Wars: Ahsoka makes it debut on Disney+ next month, after years of fans clamoring to see Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) story continue in live-action. The beloved Padawan has had a unique trajectory from animation into tie-in media and beyond, and a newly-released trailer from Star Wars chronicles that journey. The trailer, which you can check out below, showcases the trek that Star Wars: Ahsoka took to become a reality, from the very first interviews Dawson did addressing fancasts for the character, to behind-the-scenes details from the new live-action Disney+-exclusive series.

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Dave Filoni previously shared with Empire of the process of writing the series. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it... I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."

How Many Episodes Will Star Wars: Ahsoka Have?

As Disney+ has already confirmed, Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to be eight episodes. The episodes are also expected to have slightly-longer episodes than its sister series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"That's an interesting question. I would say it's pretty relative when you do this kind of work," Filoni shared in a recent interview with Collider. "One thing Jon [Favreau] and I are very adamant about is we try to cut it down and strip it down to keep it moving. It's definitely a faster and more intense rule than George [Lucas] has. My episodes have actually started pretty long, you know, because I wrote them all, so they are a little different. Probably, relative to other stuff that I've written and done, like the episode 'The Jedi.' If it's gotta be tight and fast because I need the action to work, it's gonna be shorter, but I would say they are in the same range as The Mandalorian episodes.

Filoni teased, "Maybe on average a little longer, but I honestly I don't know where they are right now, in the most recent cuts that I've done, but I would say it's in the same range."

What Will Star Wars: Ahsoka Be About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

