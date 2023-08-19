Star Wars: Ahsoka Master & Apprentice Special Set for Disney+

Star Wars: Ahsoka is premiering on Disney+ in a few days. In fact, it was just announced that the series is being released a little earlier than originally scheudled. The show sees Rosario Dawson in the titular role, which she first played in the second season of The Mandalorian. When new shows from Marvel Studios or Lucasfilm drop on Disney+, they are typically followed by a behind-the-scenes special that details how the series came to life. This week, D23.com announced the release date for Star Wars: Ahsoka Master & Apprentice, a new special that will tie into the series.

"Disney+ will also air new episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka, which follow Ahsoka Tano as she investigates a threat to the galaxy, every Wednesday with Episodes 4 through 7 airing in September. On September 15, audiences can watch how the series continues Star Wars' legacy in Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka," D23 shared. Ahsoka will run for eight episodes starting August 23rd with three episodes expected to drop after Star Wars: Ahsoka Master & Apprentice. The final there episodes of Ahsoka are coming on September 20th, September 27th, and October 4th.

What To Watch Before Ahsoka:

Ashley Eckstein originally voiced Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and more animated projects. Previously, Dawson said Eckstein gave her her "blessing" when she took over the role, and the two actors met last year for the first time. During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Eckstein revealed she's excited about the series, but she hopes fans will watch the animated shows first.

"I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting," Eckstein shared.

She added, "We're gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you're not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what's going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I'm very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney+. Any chance I get, I tell fans, 'Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It's really gonna matter.'"

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.