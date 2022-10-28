Star Wars: Ahsoka Voice Actress Ashley Eckstein Just Met Rosario Dawnson For the First Time





Star Wars' Ahsoka Tano has grown into a major franchise icon since her debut in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008. Ahsoka only appeared onscreen as an animated character in various series (Clone Wars, Rebels) until 2020, when actress Rosario Dawson played a live-action Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2. Dawson's Ahsoka is set for a larger role in the Star Wars franchise, including appearances in projects like The Book of Boba Fett and her own Ahsoka series, which is currently in production.

There's been a lot that's been made about Rosario Dawson taking over the Ahsoka role in live-action; hardcore fans of Star Wars animation have campaigned for years for Ashley Eckstein to be given the chance to play Ahsoka in live-action performance, not just vocal performance. Star Wars only exacerbated fan frustrations when another famous voice actor from the animated series (namely Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze) got to play the live-action version as well, while Ming-Na Wen got to take her new assassin character Fennec Shand from live-action (The Mandalorian) into an animated vocal role (The Bad Batch).

However, while some Star Wars fans might want there to be bad blood between Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson, the two Ahsoka actresses have only spoken highly of each other in the press – and as Eckstein recently revealed, they also met in real life and it was just as lovely of an experience!

Star Wars Ahsokas: Ashley Eckstein Meets Rosario Dawson

Speaking to EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast about her latest performance as Ahsoka Tano (in the new Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi anthology series), Eckstein spoke on her recent visit to the set of the Ahsoka live-action series and her experience meeting Rosario Dawson:

"She was just lovely. We just really hit it off, which I knew we would," Eckstein said. "I've been waiting to meet her for three years, and I was so excited. It was such an incredible moment."

Fans can rest easy now, knowing that the ladies who play Ahsoka Tano have shared a moment together. In fact, a lot of Star Wars fans are hearing news about how Eckstein and Dawson came together and are wondering: was the former on set for a cameo in the Ahsoka live-action series?

"I don't wanna start a rumor," Eckstein said. "People are like, 'She's on the set. She played a character.' No, it was just a set visit. So I have not filmed a cameo for the Ahsoka series.I talk about throwing your dreams out into the universe, so it would be a dream come true if I got to do a cameo, because my background is in live action."

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is streaming on Disney+. Ahsoka is in production for release on Disney+ in 2023.