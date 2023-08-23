Star Wars: Ahsoka Pays Tribute to the Late Ray Stevenson With First Episode

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka have finally arrived on Disney+, and the premiere ends with a somber note as the series pays tribute to one of its stars. Ray Stevenson, known for his roles in Thor, RRR, and Punisher: War Zone, suddenly passed away back in May at the age of 58. The beloved actor also had a substantial role in Ahsoka, playing Jedi-turned-mercenary Baylan Skoll in the new Disney+ miniseries. The ending of the premiere episode of Ahsoka dedicates the premiere to Stevenson.

At the conclusion of the show's first hour, four words pop up on the screen, paying tribute to Stevenon and his work. The episode ends with the message, "For our friend, Ray."

(Photo: Disney+)

News of Stevenson's tragic passing broke on May 22nd. One day later, Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson took to social media to share her thoughts on her late friend and co-star.

"Sharing in grief with you all," Dawson wrote. "What a Ray of light. Been calling cast/crew & the rest of my family to say how much I love them. Let this be your reminder to love on your people's in real time while you can. Ray was so vivacious & unbelievably present & vibrant. He truly lived!!!"

Ray Stevenson on Filming Ahsoka with Dave Filoni

Prior to his passing, Stevenson appeared at Star Wars Celebration 2023 to talk about his work on Ahsoka. During an interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Stevenson opened up about his collaboration with Dave Filoni.

"The thing about Dave that most people probably don't realize a problem with that with that overwhelming talent and skill and command of it is his insane ability to collaborate and give you the freedom to have your ideas brought on board and ask the questions and then if it's good, that's, that's great. Let's, let's throw that in, let's do this," Stevenson said at the time.

"And, and that means even from the costume ideas to fighting to this, to certain lines and nothing's fixed in stone, he creates a, a river that flows and he's also free enough to see where that will, that will go," he continued. "And for an actor, it's just like some, you, you imagine coming into something that's going to be just rigid, this is how it works, this is what we want, but it's not like that at all. So you actually really do feel that you are part of a family that's been, you are brought into this amazing family and everybody works together."

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.