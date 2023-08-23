Ahsoka Premiere Brings a Pivotal Star Wars Group Into Live-Action

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are now out into the world, and they are changing the way fans look at the galaxy far, far away. In addition to continuing the story of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), the first two Ahsoka episodes have some interesting connections to the franchise writ large. That includes the live-action debut of a fan-favorite — and terrifying — group from Star Wars mythos. Obviously, spoilers for the first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

Parts of the episode concern Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) tracking down and freeing Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who has been in New Republic custody ever since fighting Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2. As this trio of dark Force users navigate the cosmos, in search of the map that can lead to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), we learn a major detail about Morgan. As it turns out, she is a member of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, which gives her a unique ability to see and hear glimpses of Thrawn.

Who Are the Nightsisters of Dathomir?

Originally created by Dave Wolverton for the 1994 novel Star Wars: The Courtship of Princess Leia, the Nightsisters are a sect of mystic Dathomirian sorceresses who have a close connection to the Dark Side. When folded into the current Star Wars canon, it was established that the Nightsisters' leader, Mother Talzin, was the mother of Darth Maul who pushed him into an apprenticeship with Darth Sidious. This action led to a conflict involving Count Dooku and Asajj Ventress, and ultimately resulted in Sidious wiping out nearly all of the Nightsisters.

As the recent video game Jedi: Fallen Order revealed, only one Nightsister named Merrin had hypothetically survived — but now that Morgan is confirmed to be a part of the group, we have an even better indication of its enduring legacy.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

