Star Wars: Ahsoka's Ray Stevenson Explains the Joy of Collaborating With Dave Filoni (Exclusive)

Star Wars: Ahsoka villain Ray Stevenson complimented working with Dave Filoni about his approach to the franchise. He will play a Dark Side user named Baylon in the Disney+ series. The star spoke to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis about getting settled in the series at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Stevenson might have been expecting things to be a bit more set in stone. But, he says that Filoni and the braintrust were willing to listen about script moments and character in ways that the actor wasn't expecting. It made his experience on Ahsoka that much richer. Check out what he had to say down below and watch the interview up top.

"Absolutely," Stevenson recalled. "And the thing about Dave that most people probably don't realize a problem with that with that overwhelming talent and skill and command of it is his uh insane ability to collaborate and give you the freedom to have your ideas brought on board and, and, and, and ask the questions and then if it's a good, that's, that's great. Let's, let's throw that in, let's do this."

"And, and that means even from the costume ideas to fighting to this, to certain lines and nothing's fixed in stone, he creates a, a river that flows and he's also free enough to see where that will, that will go," he continued. "And for an actor, it's just like some, you, you imagine coming into something that's going to be just rigid, this is how it works, this is what we want, but it's not like that at all. So you actually really do feel that you are part of a family that's been, you are brought into this amazing family and everybody works together."

Praise For Dave Filoni's Handling of Star Wars?

Filoni told Comicbook.com that a secret to knowing when to push certain buttons is a function of collaboration. He and the braintrust decide on what stories to pursue together.

"What's really telling is these are characters, in a lot of cases, in animation that I created, so I know them really well, but then I also like to get Jon's point of view, because he's a person that's seen it but doesn't know it in detail, but he'll know what I think is important about the character," Filoni said of collaboration. "When we bring that together, I think we've got a really good target for, 'Yes, that's the person,' and away we go."

