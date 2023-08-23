Ahsoka Is the First Disney+ Show to Bring Back Iconic Star Wars Staple

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+, and fans of the franchise were excited to learn that the new series follows the events of the beloved animated series, Star Wars Rebels. While Ahsoka is definitely made for the animation lovers of the Star Wars fandom, there are still some exciting nods to the original films. In fact, Ahsoka marks the first time a Disney+ show used the iconic opening scroll. However, this time it was done with a twist. For the first time in Star Wars history, the opening scroll text is red.

Ahsoka's scroll reads as follows: "The EVIL GALACTIC EMPIRE has fallen and a NEW REPUBLIC has risen to take its place. However, sinister agents are already at work to undermine the fragile peace. A plot is underway to find the lost IMPERIAL GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN and bring him out of exile. Once presumed dead, rumors are spreading of Thrawn's return which would galvanize the IMPERIAL REMNANTS and start another war. Former Jedi Knight AHSOKA TANO captured one of Thrawn's allies and learned of a secret map which is vital to the enemy's plan. Ahsoka now searched for the map as her prisoner, MORGAN ELSBETH, is transported to the New Republic for trial..."

Ahsoka Voice Actor Encourages Animation Watch:

Ashley Eckstein originally voiced Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and more animated projects. Previously, Dawson said Eckstein gave her her "blessing" when she took over the role, and the two actors met last year for the first time. During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Eckstein revealed she's excited about the series, but she hopes fans will watch the animated shows first.

"I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting," Eckstein shared.

She added, "We're gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you're not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what's going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I'm very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney+. Any chance I get, I tell fans, 'Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It's really gonna matter.'"

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.