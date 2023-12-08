Star Wars: Ahsoka Stars Detail Their Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Star Wars: Ahsoka released its first season on Disney+ this year, with the show's nine episodes airing between August 22nd and October 3rd. Unfortunately, that timeline also happened to be during the SAG strike, which means the show's stars were unable to promote the series. However, now that the strike has come to an end, the cast of Ahsoka is making up for lost time. The official account for Star Wars took to Instagram this week to share videos of Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger) talking about some of their favorite behind-the-scenes photos.

Bordizzo's video shows her talking about a photo featuring her with Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) and Huyang, the droid voiced by David Tennant. Inosanto's video details a photo of herself in costume while she explains how she wanted to express gratitude for her time appearing in the series. As for Esfandi, he details a pretty hilarious selfie he took while donning a trooper uniform. You can watch the videos below:

Eman Esfandi Didn't Finish Star Wars Rebels:

When Esfandi finally showed up in Ahsoka, fans had nothing but praise for the actor. Esfandi did a great job of embodying the older version of Ezra, so it might surprise you to learn that the actor didn't watch all of Star Wars Rebels.

"I admittedly – which, if you would have found this out prior you might have taken my head off, but maybe now you don't think that – I didn't watch all of Rebels," Esfandi shared at an Ahsoka panel during L.A. Comic-Con (via The Direct). "I didn't want to get too caught up in the younger version of Ezra. I felt very connected to an older version the way he was written."

"And I watched the episodes where [Ezra] had scenes very intimately with like Sabine and the Spectre crew and Ahsoka in particular," Esfandi explained. "And just to understand that dynamic. Obviously, the hologram message, and also my TikTok became flooded with the scene--rest in peace Kanan. So I was inundated with a lot of it."

"But I didn't watch it until after the show," he added. "Because Dave [Filoni], and everyone else who was directing me were so like, reaffirming. Like, 'No, yeah, that's Ezra. Oh, that's also so Ezra.' And we'd be backstage, 'That's Ezra.' I was like, 'Okay, so then I think we're good.' Like, I'll watch it later. So I didn't actually do the immersion thing until all the way after shooting."

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.