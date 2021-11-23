Star Wars: Dave Filoni Describes “Thrilling” Process of Writing Ahsoka Series

The debut of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie back in 2008 saw the introduction of Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano, who is finally getting her own live-action series, a project which creator Dave Filoni describes as “thrilling.” Ahsoka has been a fan-favorite character for an entire generation of Star Wars fans, with her complexity resulting in her playing an important part of Star Wars Rebels and the final season of The Clone Wars, and also earned her an appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Star Wars: Ahsoka doesn’t yet have a release date.

“It’s thrilling, I gotta tell you,” Filoni shared with Empire of the scripting process. “It’s something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it’s kind of startling when you’re sitting there, and now you have to do it.”

Filoni isn’t the only one who’s been dreaming of this for quite some time, as Ahsoka has become one of the most beloved figures in the franchise, rivaling the popularity of any character from a live-action film. Fans had hoped to see her brought to life for years, with those hopes finally realized in The Mandalorian, only for actor Rosario Dawson to perform the role for a single episode.

Understandably, only seeing Ahsoka in a single episode, especially one where she teased the importance of Grand Admiral Thrawn, resulted in fans wondering what that meant for the character’s future. Last December, Lucasfilm confirmed it would be moving forward with the Ahsoka series.

In the years since Ahsoka’s last appearance in the then-final season of The Clone Wars in 2014, Filoni has shared his love for the character and even teased new adventures for her, with this new series finally allowing him to explore things he’s long been planning.

“I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it’s interesting to see how it’s evolved,” the writer pointed out. “Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It’s a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you’re doing.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

