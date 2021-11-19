Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumored Release Date and Filming Start Revealed

News of when the Star Wars: Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson will begin filming has surfaced, along with a possible release window. Ahsoka is one of the many spinoffs of The Mandalorian in development on Disney+. Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan is one of the most popular Star Wars characters in recent memory, and delivered some fan-favorite moments on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Fans were hoping to get some new updates and possibly a first look of Ahsoka during Disney+ Day, but now a rumor has production kicking off next spring.

The Bespin Bulletin reports ProductionWeekly has March 2022 as the start of filming on Ashoka. The TV and movie production database is usually pretty reliable when it comes to the timeframes of when projects are planning on beginning their production. Sources for the site also claim filming will run until fall 2022 with an eye on a spring 2023 release window. Of course, this would come after the conclusions of The Mandalorian Season 3, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the latter featuring the returns of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

As for Rosario Dawson, she plays the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano following Ashley Eckstein’s voice performances on Clone Wars and Rebels. When fans last saw Ahsoka on the Star Wars Rebels series finale, she was heading out to search for Ezra Bridger, who went missing alongside Grand Admiral Thrawn in hyperspace. Rumors persist that Disney+ is looking to cast for both Ezra Bridger and Thrawn in Ahsoka, with the story focusing on these three characters. Of course, with so many animated characters getting live-action adaptations, other Star Wars characters like Sabine Wren and Barriss Offee, who originally framed Ahsoka and turned her against the Jedi Order, are rumored to show up as well.

There was some confusion back in October on when Ahsoka‘s filming would begin. Comments made by Marc Bernardin on the Fatman Beyond podcast with Kevin Smith suggested Rosario Dawson would be filming Ahsoka in the early part of 2022, since she told Bernardin she wouldn’t be available to shoot a short film with him. Bernardin later cleared up his comments during the same podcast, stating, “I will say to clarify, no idea when they’re shooting, but it seems to be soon. She’s in pre-production on it, I’m assuming.”