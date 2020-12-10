Star Wars: Andor First Look Revealed

✖

Two years after announcing that a Star Wars series centered around Cassian Andor was announced to be in development, an official title and first look at the upcoming series -- as well as other details -- were announced Thursday afternoon during Disney's annual Investor Day presentation. During the presentation, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy revealed that Andor, starring Diego Luna in the role of Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars story is headed to Disney+ in 2022 -- and shared a first look at the eagerly anticipated series.

The short, nearly two-minute teaser opens with a look back at Luna's Andor in Rogue One as well as some of the details of the upcoming series, including that it will be 12 episodes long and have over 200 named cast members. You can check out the teaser for yourself below.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

According to a previous series description, Andor "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

In an interview in February, Luna expressed his excitement about returning to the Star Wars universe. "To have more time to develop the character, and to pilot a little longer, you know?" he said. "It's amazing. When you're piloting, the thing actually moves, you know? It's fantastic. I just wanted to do more and more and more. But to be honest, it was something I really wanted to happen and I'm glad it's happening."

As was noted above, Andor is set to hit Disney+ in 2022. Also announced during Lucasfilm's portion of Disney's investor day were a handful of other Star Wars series, including Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, an Ahsoka Tano spinoff, and other details about upcoming Star Wars series including Hayden Christensen returning to play Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan series.

