Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building

One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.

WARNING: Spoilers below for the Season 1 finale of Star Wars: Andor

After the credits roll on the season finale, a post-credits scene sees droids fusing together the recognizable pieces of equipment to one another, with the camera then pulling back to see how they connect to other large pieces of equipment. The camera then pulls far enough away from all the disconnected devices to showcase that these are all components of the under-construction Death Star.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story showed audiences what happens when the space station is fully operational, while also teasing that the heroes of the film helped retrieve the schematics that would ultimately lead towards the Death Star's destruction. With another season of Andor on the way and with it set to chronicle multiple years in the hero's life, it's unclear if the construction of the Death Star will see more snags or if the tease is meant to showcase just how daunting of a task it was to construct the deadly object.

Earlier this month, showrunner Tony Gilroy hinted that what the prisoners were building was the backbone of Season 2, which could be taken either literally or figuratively.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter what the prisoners are building, Gilroy teased, "They're building Season 2. It's the spine of Season 2. I've heard all kinds of things; it's great. All of the material that the Empire has, I look at everything like, 'Economically, how does this work? Who built Scarif? How do you build that? How do you build Eadu? How do you build The Death Star and this armada of ships?' There's a lot of things that need to be built, and there's an incredible amount of material. So, to me, what they're building is not as important as the scale of it. When you go to the Imperial Bureau of Standards where Syril works, you go, 'Oh, my God,' and he's just working at the Fuel Purity desk. But that's what it takes to run this Empire. So the scale of it is really what we're trying to suggest here."

Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor is now available on Disney+. Season 2 has begun production for a potential 2024 premiere.

