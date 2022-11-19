Star Wars: Andor Season Finale Reportedly Has a Post-Credits Scene

The first season of Andor is coming to an end next week, but the show is expected to start production on the second season this Monday. The Star Wars series takes place five years before Rogue One, and Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) has teased the timeline of the second and final season. But first, there's a lot of speculation about the upcoming season finale, and the Star Wars news site, Bespin Bulletin, is reporting that the episode will have a post-credit scene.

If the reports of a post-credit scene are accurate, this won't be the first time a Star Wars series has taken the Marvel route on Disney+. The post-credit scene of The Mandalorian's second season teased The Book of Boba Fett. If you want more details about the supposed Andor scene, you can check them out here.

Who Is Directing Andor Season 2?

During an interview with Collider, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed more directors for the second season. Previously, he shared that Ariel Kleiman, who helmed the "Flight of the Bumblebee" episode of Yellowjackets as well as episodes of Top of the Lake, The Resort, and more is already lined up to direct some of Andor's second season. In addition to Kleiman, Janus Metz and Alonso Ruizpalacios will also be tackling future episodes of Andor. Metz is a Danish filmmaker who has directed some television in addition to All the Old Knives, which starred Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. Ruizpalacios is a Mexican filmmaker who previously directed Andor star Diego Luna in Narcos: Mexico. According to the report, the upcoming season will be structured the same way as Season 1 as the three directors "have been tapped to direct episode blocks in the second season." Kleiman will take on the same role as Toby Haynes in the first season by helming six episodes that are split into two blocks. In addition to Haynes, the first season's directors also included Susanna White and Benjamin Caron.

Which Rogue One Characters Have Appeared in Andor?

In addition to Luna's Cassian Andor, the new series also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly) and has featured the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera as well as Duncan Pow as Melshi. Fans are hoping that the second season will also include the return of Alan Tudyk as K-2SO. During an interview with Collider last year, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to show up in the first season of the show.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

The season finale episode of Andor drops on Disney+ on November 23rd.