Star Wars: Andy Serkis Teases the Return of Kino Loy in Andor Season 2

The first season of Star Wars: Andor introduced audiences to several compelling characters, though Andy Serkis's Kino Loy might be the most exciting addition to the Star Wars canon, with Serkis teasing that the character could be making a comeback in Season 2. While we know the character at least survived that first season, the actor hinted that it's only a matter of time before audiences discover what his future holds, whereas Serkis has previously been a bit more ambiguous about the character's future past Season 1. Star Wars: Andor Season 2 is in production now and is expected to premiere in 2024.

Kino's episodes of Andor saw him and Diego Luna's Andor in prison together, with the arc culminating in a jailbreak. Kino stopped short of jumping from the prison island into the water, but, admitting that he didn't know how to swim, he stayed behind on the facility.

"If he jumped, that would be the end of him and he would be out of the picture," Serkis shared with Entertainment Tonight about his character. "But no, he's alive and [Kino's] working out his next move."

These comments don't definitively confirm that Serkis will appear in the new season, but various rumors that have circled around the Internet have claimed that Serkis was spotted on the set of the series, so taking those rumors in conjunction with Serkis's own remarks, it would seem like we haven't seen the last of Loy.

Potentially complicating whatever the future might hold for Loy is how the upcoming Season 2 of Andor will be structured. Rather than how Season 1 unfolded in a relatively linear fashion, albeit with storylines being grouped together into three-episode chunks, the upcoming season will unfold over the course of four years. Season 2 will similarly be structured in a way that groups together the sprawling years, but if Kino Loy does make a return, it could potentially only be for a smaller batch of episodes as opposed to being a staple of the series going forward.

Regardless of what the future holds, audiences will surely welcome Serkis's return in any capacity, given how he captivated viewers with his performance.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor.

