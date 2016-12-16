Star Wars: Andor Set Photos Reveal Stormtrooper Showdown

✖

Production is currently underway on the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor, the prequel to the spinoff film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with actor Diego Luna reprising his role. The series will be set after the rise of the Empire, showing how the Galactic Republic was taken over after Palpatine and Darth Vader's coup d'etat, which leads to the rise of the Rebellion and Cassian Andor's crusade to fight against this massive evil. With filming currently taking place, new set photos reveal a standoff between a villainous Stormtrooper and an unhappy mob.

Check out the new photos from the Daily Mail below:

It seems likely that the new series will continue the Star Wars franchise's focus on the Empire and it's domination over the galaxy. As Star Wars: The Mandalorian deals with the remnants of the Imperial influence and lingering threats, Andor will go back to the Empire's heyday and explore how its influence helps create the Rebellion that eventually topples it. Luna himself said the series will explore places unseen in Rogue One, and that it feels like a "very long movie" compared to what we've previously seen.

"I think it’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," Luna told the Hollywood Reporter. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

He added, "What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it’s a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us. So I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role."

Star Wars: Andor is currently scheduled to debut on Disney+ in 2022.