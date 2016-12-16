Star Wars: Andor's First Set Photos Tease New Planet

✖

The first photos from Star Wars: Andor's set hint at a journey to a new planet in that galaxy far, far away. The set photo, acquired by Bespin Bulletin, shows a green screen going up in Buckinghamshire. This suggests that filming will commence there soon and that the production needs some digital effects assistance to create the environment. Andor is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with the film's writer, Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner, and Gabriel Luna is reprising his role as Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor. Disney revealed a first look at the streaming show during its investor day presentation in December.

In addition to Luna, the show's cast includes Genevieve O'Reilly reprising her role as Rebel leader Mon Mothma and newcomers to the Star Wars universe Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. Alan Tudyk's return to voice the droid K-2SO is a little more complicated.

According to a synopsis for the series, the Rogue One prequel "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

The series' production faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, which Luna discussed in a previous interview. "Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly, we're going back, but there's no rush," Luna told The Guardian. "To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious, and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

Andor is just one of several live-action Star Wars series headed to Disney's streaming service either confirmed or announced during the Investor Day presentation. Others include Obi-Wan Kenobi, bringing back prequel trilogy stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen; Ahsoka, with Rosario Dawson reprising the role of the Jedi outcast; Rangers of the New Republic, taking place immediately after Return of the Jedi; and The Acolyte, set during the twilight of The High Republic era.