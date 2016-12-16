Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Breaks Down the Timeline of Season 2 Episodes

With audiences witnessing Cassian Andor's demise in the finale of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the new prequel series Star Wars: Andor presents some interesting narrative challenges, with the first season of the series confirmed to take place five years before that sacrifice. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has detailed how Season 2 is expected to chronicle multiple years in the character's life, leading right up to the events of Rogue One, as Gilroy recently noted that the 12 episodes of Season 2 will be broken up into four, three-episode arcs, with each arc covering one year in the character's life. Star Wars: Andor debuts on Disney+ on September 21st.

"We have four blocks of three [episodes] coming up [for Season 2]," Gilroy shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar. "And each block will move you one year closer to Rogue One. And because it's a year [each time], we can do something really fascinating narratively that you would never have the chance to do in a film. It's exciting."

Star Wars stories have taken all sorts of approaches to its timelines, with both films and TV series jumping forwards and backward in time, while other stories pick up right where previous chapters left off. Given that all episodes of Season 1 of Andor will chronicle one year in Cassian's life, Season 2 is taking a more inventive storytelling directive in how it will explore important moments in the character's journey.

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

When audiences first met Cassian in Rogue One, he was quick to betray an informant, confirming just how ruthless he was for the sake of the Rebel Alliance. Star Diego Luna teased how both seasons of the series will explore other facets of the character, including how the second season will show how he befriended the droid K-2SO.

"It says a lot that his best friend [in the movie] is a droid, you know?" Luna shared. "Or his only friend, I should say. But in the show we're going to start with someone who is very different from the quiet, lonely man we meet in Rogue One. We're so far away from that in this first season; there's a whole journey for us to explore..."

Star Wars: Andor debuts on Disney+ on September 21st.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!