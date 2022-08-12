Star Wars: Andor Theme to Have Slight Changes for Each Episode

Any Star Wars fan can tell you how important the music is to any adventure, rivaling the impact of any performance or conversation or visual effect, which is why Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy enlisted Nicholas Britell to craft the theme for the new series. Not only did Britell deliver a main theme, but Gilroy confirmed that the theme will have slight variations with each episode, with Season 1 confirmed to feature 12 variations of the main theme. How drastic these tweaks will be from one episode to the next is yet to be revealed, though these variations will surely result in audiences paying quite close attention to those opening sequences. Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.

"One day, I went to Nic's house, and he played us his theme. I was like, Oh, my God! That's our theme. I called Kathy Kennedy [to say], 'We have a theme,'" Gilroy recalled in the series' production notes. "None of the opening sequences are the same, and each variation is a different orchestration, a completely different interpretation of our theme that Nic has done. There'll be twelve of them in the show. I'm sure people will parse them and figure them out, what he's done. I think they're just absolutely beautiful."

Despite featuring some familiar characters, Gilroy pointed out that there are a number of elements about Andor that aim to entirely reinvent the galaxy far, far away, which also includes musical components and expectations.

"Music in Star Wars is just absolutely essentially identified with John Williams -- I mean, bow down-but we're going in a whole other direction. We needed an entirely new vocabulary. We're making a new visual vocabulary, a storytelling vocabulary; a new casting vocabulary, all these things. We're going to make a new musical vocabulary," the showrunner explained. "Nic Britell was not only available but interested. Nic is just one of the premiere composers of the moment right now. He's just on fire, and he's inspired."

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!