Star Wars: Andor Composer Teases Work on Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm will conclude their Obi-Wan Kenobi Limited-Series tonight after 6 successful weeks and while the reception was mixed, most fans liked what they saw. The studio will launch another series in August with their Rouge One a Star Wars Story prequel series, Andor. Andor will focus on Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One and will ultimately lead up to right before the film begins. Star Wars is known for signing on amazing composers like John Williams and most recently Ludwig Göransson, so when they added Succession composer Nicholas Brittell it felt a bit promising. Brittle is a busy guy with his work on Succession and the live-action Lion King prequel , but it seems that he's still working on his score for Andor.

"I am. I'm working on it right now. [Laughs]," Brittell told The Playlist. "You obviously have the breadth of the John Williams "Star Wars" legacy, and you have what Ludwig Göransson has done recently with "The Mandalorian."

"I have to be very careful of what I say. But I will say, they've given me an incredible amount of freedom. And I think it's very important for what we're doing on "Andor," it's actually, everyone agrees very important that it have its own sound, its own sound world. I can't say enough about how wonderful the experience has been. And I'm so excited about that too. They have definitely been wonderful collaborators. And musically I'm, yeah, I'm definitely able to bring my perspective to it. I would definitely say that. And they're like, 'Don't say anything else.' I can't say anything, yeah. But I'm so excited for it to come out. Once it comes out, I'd love to continue the conversation. And talk about it at length, for sure. But at this point, you know, yeah, it's been wonderful. I've been working on it for two years now." The Star Wars composer added.

The most recent Star Wars project to make its debut is Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The series will be the first time Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their iconic Star Wars roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor's titular Jedi will take on Christensen's Darth Vader for what's technically the first time, and in a recent interview with Variety it seems that the star thought the encounter was terrifying.

"Yeah, I've never worked with Darth Vader before because he didn't exist," McGregor reveals. "At the very end of Episode III we see him sort of being born, I suppose, but I hadn't worked with him and I hadn't worked with Storm Troopers. We worked with Clone Troopers, but mainly they weren't there. They were put in afterwards. So it was kind of cool. I had all these flashbacks to being young… seeing Darth Vader coming at you is pretty terrifying. I don't care who you are! Even if you know it's Hayden [Christensen] in there. You know it's still quite scary seeing that face come at you."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. The first five episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

