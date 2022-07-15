Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna Had "So Much More" to Say and Do as the Rebel

Of all the ways the galaxy far, far away has been expanding in recent years, one of the more unexpected projects that was announced was the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series Star Wars: Andor, though star Diego Luna recently recalled how he felt he had a lot more to offer with his Cassian Andor. With his character dying at the end of Rogue One, most audiences had made peace with not getting to see the hero again, but once the opportunity for a prequel narrative emerged, Luna knew that there were more shades of the character he was excited to explore. Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on August 31st.

"I remember living every day as if it was the last," Luna recalled of making Rogue One to Entertainment Weekly. "I mean, I never thought of being part of this universe at all. I was just a fan, and one day I got a call. I thought it was going to be a one-time thing in my life, and I shared it with my kids, and I saw it. I was ready to move on. And then I was invited to [return for the show], and it made complete sense. I had so much more to say and do with this role. I just wanted to explore many things that I thought about while I was shooting that a film would never allow you to explore."

Even though the series is named after Cassian, Luna detailed that there are a number of integral characters whose journeys will all be explored.

"Even though it's called Andor, it's about a revolution," the actor pointed out. "It's an ensemble. It's about a group of people. It's about community. You'll have the chance to meet many characters you don't know and visit places you don't know existed in this galaxy."

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

