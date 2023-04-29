Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna Worried Everything Was "Too Perfect" While Making Disney+ Series

In the opening minutes of the first episode of Star Wars: Andor, the prequel spinoff of Rogue One, Diego Luna's character visits a brothel and then kills two security guards. It's a moment that fits into what fans know of that character, but it seems like a far cry from what people might expect Disney to allow in one of their biggest franchises. Speaking in a new interview, Luna was asked if he was surprised that they got away with that moment to start their show, revealing that he was surprised at every turn while making and then releasing the series. As he puts it, things were going "too perfect" the entire time.

"It wasn't just that; I always had a feeling that this wasn't gonna see the light [of day] till it did," Lunda told The Hollywood Reporter. "I kept going, 'This is too perfect. This is working.' The whole idea, I always thought, 'That's impossible.' Throughout the whole process, we did exactly what we thought was best. We never prioritized anything but the show. The writing took the time it needed to take, and we got the best cast you can have. So everything just kept getting better and better, and I always had the feeling that something had to go wrong. But it didn't. We had the freedom and the support of Disney and Lucas[film]. We had the confidence of Kathy [Kennedy] behind the show."

Luna went on to note that "many times" throughout making the show he was "impressed and surprised" that the show was getting made. "I felt proud of it," he adds. "Even today, I feel not just lucky, but fortunate to be a part of something like this and to be working with people I believe in. We have a team and we have a structure that keeps pushing us to be better and to take more risks and to get further. So it's quite impressive from every angle. It happens on every level of the show, with every department."

News about Star Wars: Andor season 2 was teased at this year's Star Wars Celebration as well, with Luna teasing a release window for the next batch of episodes. According to the star, with filming set to continue through the summer and a year of post-production on the schedule, they could return for their last season in August of 2024.

Season 2 of Andor will see each batch of episodes shift ahead in time by a big margin. With the first season of Andor set five years before the events of Rogue One, every three episodes of season two will encompass a full year of the Rebellion. By the time the show concludes it will line-up directly with the 2016 prequel movie.