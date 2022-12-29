Star Wars: Diego Luna Reveals Why He "Wanted To Understand Everything" About Cassian

The first season of Andor has come to an end, and Star Wars fans are eager to find out what will happen in the second season. Of course, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so everyone already knows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) fate, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to learn about the character. In fact, the first season was a huge eye-opener for fans of Rogue One and Cassian. Recently, Luna spoke to Collider and explained why it was important for him to "understand everything" about his character.

"I wanted to understand everything, and I would ask the questions. I would have these sessions with Luke [Hull], our production designer, on set to be introduced to my house or, you know where he sleeps? ... There's a shelf where I bring the Starpath Unit out of, and we came up with the idea of hitting it twice and then the thing opens by itself. That's not written, you know? You arrive with a production designer, you go, 'What's a cool way to open it in a way no one else would know?' 'It's possible.' 'Ah, let's do it this way,' and we came up with that little thing. And it's something very specific and thin, [but] it's a layer that's there of authenticity. It would have been very simple to arrive and open the shelf, bring the thing out, but no. We came up with a little trick Cassian knows and does, that way you understand things are safe if they're in there."

How Will Andor Lead Into Rouge One?

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy previously broke down how the aim for Season 2 is to lead right up into the opening scenes of Rogue One.

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy detailed to /Film. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

The first season of Andor is now streaming on Disney+.