Andor Contains a NSFW Star Wars First

Heading into the release of Star Wars: Andor, the creatives involved with the project teased the grittier approach to the galaxy far, far away, with the series making good on that with a character uttering an English-language curse word. Given the intergalactic nature of the franchise, audiences have heard all manner of slang that doesn't necessarily have a direct surrogate in the English language, with this being the first instance of a four-letter word being clearly uttered. Previous projects have featured the use of "hell" and "damn," though Andor is now crossing a new threshold.

In Episode 3 of the series, a group of corporate troops pursues Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to Ferrix, only for residents of the community to take a stand against the intruders. In response, Sergeant Linus Mosk (Alex Ferns) reacts, "Sh-t, we're under siege."

#Andor spoilers



The first time someone in Star Wars says "Shit" and it's some Scottish guy pic.twitter.com/FvsTSj5u3W — Lalo 🛡 ANDOR SPOILERS (@clonehumor) September 21, 2022

With the debut of this episode only happening hours ago, the discourse surrounding the sequence is only getting started. For some, Star Wars is home to family-friendly adventures, opting to use terms like "nerf herder" or "poodoo" in lieu actual cursing, with this piece of dialogue not sitting well with those viewers. Others, however, believe that the original trilogy's inclusion of words like "hell" and "damn" already established an overlap between the sci-fi series and real-world slang, with this scene merely being an extension of that.

Additionally, with Andor intentionally aiming to offer audiences a different tone from the more whimsical adventures of other corners of the franchise, using real-word obscenities over creative and more innocuous utterances falls more in line with what showrunner Tony Gilroy aimed to do with the series.

The dialogue won't be the only surprising thing for audiences, with star Luna previously detailing how audiences will also be surprised by his character's journey.

"We'll get to answer that and many other questions," Luna told ComicBook.com about his character's motivation to take on the Galactic Empire. "He talks about being part of this fight since he was six years old in Rogue One. He talks about a very dark past. He talks about doing terrible stuff for the Rebellion. We're gonna get to know what he means, you know? The writing of Tony Gilroy is really interesting and complex. And I don't think people actually know exactly what I'm talking about. Like, I didn't either. When I read the material and his pitch and his ideas, I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing.' It's, in essence, it's what I had in mind when I was playing the role, but obviously how it happens and the specificity and the context is just very rich and exciting to watch."

