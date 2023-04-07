Star Wars Celebration: Andor Season 2 Premiere Window Revealed

Star Wars Celebration started the day with a bang, with Tony Gilroy updating fans on the statue of Andor's second season. In the first big announcement of the day, the filmmaker suggested that the project will be on Disney+ in August of 2024. The season is still in production, and won't be finished until this summer -- so after all of the post-production magic that needs to be done on a Star Wars show, apparently it will be next summer before they can comfortably promise a premiere.

The team behind the show took to the stage, and shared their enthusiasm for the Celebration event itself as well as the Star Wars fandom more generally. They also teased a little of what to look forward to as the Rogue One spinoff enters its back half.

"We started shooting in November. We're about half way. We're gonna shoot through August. We're on the exact schedule we were on the previous time...We will spend another year on the post-production and the music...and I suppose we'll come out the following August!"

He also adds that knowing the ending plays a big part in telling a good story.

"It was a decision born of survival but it's turned out to be really creatively potent for us," he said of having only two seasons. "It's good to know there's and ending coming up."

"I feel like part of this community," star Diageo Luna said of attending Celebration. "We are really happy to be here because it means we are still doing Andor." They reflect on Season 1. As it turns out, "the jump out of prison," was the last thing filmed in Season 1.

"There are plenty of memes with me with a rubber ring around me," Andy Serkis adds. "The whole build up to the rebellion and the jumping out was incredible...It was really kind of an emotional moment because it was the end of the shoot, too."

Per its official synopsis, Andor "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

Check back throughout the day for lots more updates from Star Wars Celebration.