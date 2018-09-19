Star Wars: Does Andy Serkis’ Canceled Convention Appearance Confirm Snoke’s Involvement in ‘Episode IX’?

Andy Serkis was slated to attend the Keystone Comic Convention this past weekend, though he ultimately was unable to appear. With Star Wars: Episode IX currently filming, fans are wondering if this means his cancellation was due to his involvement in the new film.

Serkis being unable to appear at the convention doesn’t necessarily mean he missed the event due to filming scenes as Supreme Leader Snoke in Episode IX, or even that the cancellation was related to any professional opportunities. However, this wouldn’t be the first time an actor involved with the upcoming sequel canceled a September convention appearance to film scenes for the movie.

Prior to the official announcement that Billy Dee Williams was returning to the saga for the first time since Return of the Jedi, a convention announced that he was canceling his scheduled appearance due to conflicts related to a film shoot. When Lucasfilm announced that production had officially begun on for the film on August 1st, this confirmed the explanation for his absence from the event.

Last month, an announcement came that Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in the films, had to cancel a planned September appearance to film scenes for Episode IX. Suotamo played the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, with the actor having shot footage for the new film while production on that standalone film was still taking place. The actor had seemingly known the extent of Chewbacca’s role in Episode IX, allowing him to schedule an appearance at an event. Suotamo returning to the production implies that his role in the film had changed since last November when Solo wrapped.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Snoke was set up to be a threat as immense as Emperor Palpatine, though the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw the threat easily eradicated by Kylo Ren. Fans have seen characters “die” before, only to survive horrible injuries, though The Last Jedi depicted General Hux witnessing Snoke’s limp, lifeless body, likely removing all doubt that he could have survived the ordeal.

While it seems doubtful that Snoke’s physical form survived the encounter with Kylo Ren, it’s possible that the character could appear in a flashback or possibly appear as a Force ghost, despite audiences being more familiar with witnessing fallen Jedi appear in this form.

Fans will find out if Snoke makes an appearance in the new film when Episode IX debuts in December of 2019.

