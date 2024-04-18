Star Wars Battlefront Black Series Imperial Shock Trooper Helmet Replica Is Back

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is digging really deep into their archives for their latest reissue – a Black Series Imperial Shock Trooper electronic helmet replica that was released as a GameStop exclusive way back in 2018. Unopened copies are going for $300 to $500 via third parties at the moment, but you can pre-order a brand new version here at Entertainment Earth right now for $99.99 with free US shipping. Shockingly, that's the same as the original launch price.

The helmet is inspired by the 2017 game Star Wars Battlefront II, and features a neck guard, speech projector, game-accurate sound effects and an adjustable fit.

Star Wars Outlaws Release Date and Platforms

Speaking of Star Wars video games, Star Wars Outlaws will release August 30th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In addition to the standard edition, Ubisoft will be offering a Gold Edition and an Ultimate Edition, both of which will have some extras. Readers can find out more about these versions right here.

"In search of true freedom, the resourceful Kay and Nix will journey through the underworld and across the Outer Rim, taking on jobs from syndicates, facing off against intimidating foes, avoiding oppressive Imperial rule and recruiting a skilled outlaw crew in order to pull off one of the greatest heists the galaxy has ever seen," said creative director Julian Gerighty of the game's premise.

"Star Wars Outlaws invites fans to experience a side of the galaxy that has a treasure trove yet to be explored, the exploits of the scoundrels taking advantage of the golden age of the underworld. We've been inspired by Massive Entertainment's dedication to bringing this aspect of Star Wars to life, including both iconic and new things for fans to explore in an open world," added Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly.

