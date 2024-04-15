Fortnite Teases a Bunch of New Star Wars Content Coming in May

Star Wars Day is coming up next month, and Epic Games is planning to celebrate in a big way with Fortnite. This morning, the game's official Twitter account released a brief teaser video revealing that new content is on the way to Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival. Nothing specific has been revealed at this time, but the content will arrive one day ahead of Star Wars Day, releasing on May 3rd. According to reliable Fortnite leaker Hypex, the new content will include the previously leaked Chewbacca's Bowcaster, and we could see skins for Chewie as well as "Rebel Leia." Force abilities and Lightsabers are both expected to return as part of the celebration.

What to Expect in Fortnite Festival

Hypex also claims that Fortnite Festival will be getting the "Cantina Band" track from A New Hope. In-universe, that track was performed by Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes, but players will be able to jam out to the familiar tune for themselves. Hypex does not list any other Star Wars song possibilities, so it will be interesting to see if that's the only track that gets added. There's no shortage of iconic songs that could be brought over, including favorites like Duel of the Fates. Hopefully we'll see a few tracks make the cut, and hopefully we'll see guitar controller support added in time for the Star Wars Day celebration.

As with any leaks, readers should take all of this with a grain of salt. Hypex is one of the most reliable Fortnite leakers out there, but plans for the game are constantly changing, and fans might want to hold off on getting too excited until we hear something concrete from Epic Games. With Star Wars Day just a few weeks away, we should learn a lot more details in the near future!

Fortnite and Star Wars

At this time, we don't know if this year's Star Wars Day celebration will be bringing back any previously released skins based on the franchise. Over the years, Fortnite has seen a lot of content based on Star Wars, including skins based on Luke, Han, Leia, Din Djarin, and more. Star Wars Day would be the perfect opportunity to bring that content back and make it available to anyone that might have missed out previously.

While Fortnite has a long history with the Star Wars franchise, it seems like a safe bet we'll see a lot more content in the future. Earlier this year, Disney revealed that it purchased a stake in Epic Games for $1.5 billion. That will assuredly lead to a lot more content based on Disney properties, most notably Star Wars and Marvel. Unfortunately, details are very slim about the plans Disney and Epic Games have in store.

