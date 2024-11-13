Star Wars Commander Gree Helmet And Black Series Set Drop On November 17th (Exclusive)

The 41st Legion Clone Commander Gree electronic voice changing helmet and the Yoda and Clone Commander Gree Black Series figure set are both upcoming additions to the Gift the Galaxy 2024 / Star Wars Life Day 2024 lineup, and you’re seeing them first here at ComicBook! Check out the details for these items below, and make sure to be ready to pick them up starting at 8am PT / 11am ET at the Disney Store. Keep in mind that the direct links for each item won’t be active until after the launch.

In addition to the Star Wars: The Clone Wars merch, Disney will also be releasing a helmet and lightsaber hilt inspired by Charles Soule’s The Ridse of Kylo Ren comic book miniseries. Details on those items can be found below as well. A queue is expected at launch for these items, so it’s best to arrive early if you can.

41st Legion Clone Commander Gree Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults ($99.99) – See at The Disney Store: This highly detailed replica of Clone Commander Gree’s camouflage helmet from Star Wars: The Clone Wars features a voice-changing effect and real character phrases. Phrases are activated by pushing the button on the side of the helmet, which then plays in a random order, a feature that makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of a Clone Wars battle. This helmet also includes interior padding with an adjustable headstrap for a comfortable, but snug fit.

Star Wars The Black Series Yoda and Clone Commander Gree Action Figure Set

Star Wars The Black Series Yoda and Clone Commander Gree Action Figure Set ($49.99) – See at The Disney Store: This detailed Clones of the Republic action figure set is inspired by the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. These 6-inch scaled action figure includes multiple accessories like Yoda’s soft goods robe, his alternate head and signature Lightsaber with an unlit hilt, plus his council chair and walking stick. Commander Gree includes 2 blaster accessories.

The Ren Legacy Lightsaber Hilt

The Ren Legacy Lightsaber Hilt ($300) – See at The Disney Store: This Knights of Ren Lightsaber hilt is a highly detailed, limited edition of 5000 units that features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach a Lightsaber Blade, which is sold separately. The hilt comes in a decorated Knights of Ren display case with sliding doors and double latch closure. The set is inspired by the Ren character in Charles Soule’s The Ridse of Kylo Ren comic book miniseries, so it’s appropriate that it includes a Rise of Kylo Ren #1 comic book with variant cover.

Ren: Helmet of the Ren for Adults / Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Ren: Helmet of the Ren for Adults / Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ($79.99) – See at The Disney Store: This screen-accurate replica of the Helmet of the Ren features Ren’s debossed insignia on the front and a two-way mirrored front for visibility. It can be worn or mounted on the included display stand.

