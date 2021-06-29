Star Wars Reveals Deeper History and Connection Between Boba Fett and Fennec Shand

✖

Star Wars has set up an interesting partnership between bounty hunters Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). We first saw it all the way back in The Mandalorian season 1, where fans quickly discerned that it was Boba Fett seen in a teaser scene of someone discovering the body of the seemingly dead Fennec. Mandalorian season 2 saw Fennec pledge herself to Boba Fett's service as he came to reclaim his father Jango Fett's armor from Din Djarin - and she'll be by his side as Boba takes over Jabba the Hutt's empire in the Book of Boba Fett event series.

However, Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been exploring Fennec Shand at a younger point in her career, and the animated series just revealed a significant connection between Fennec and Boba, as far back as the early days of the Empire's rise.

Warning - Star Wars: The Bad Batch SPOILERS Follow!

In The Bad Batch episode 9, we learn that the series main MacGuffin - the young enhanced female clone, Omega - is actually the "daughter" of Jango Fett. The Kaminoans created Omega as Jango's unaltered clone in order to replace "Alpha" (aka Boba Fett) as their repository of Jango Fett's original DNA, the basis of the clone soldiers. However, it's also revealed that there's an internal struggle happening within the Kaminoan cloning factory; Cloner Nala Se hired Fennec Shand to retrieve and protect Omega, while the Kaminoan statesman hires Cad Bane to retrieve Omega for DNA harvesting and termination.

While the latest Bad Batch chapter makes a big spectacle of Fennec Shand dueling with Cad Bane, there's also some key moments between Fennec and Omega, where the bounty hunter/assassin let's the young girl know she is her protector, and makes it clear that she knows why Omega is so valuable.

If Fennec Shand was involved with this pivotal moment in the life of Boba Fett's sister, and was aware of Omega's true heritage, that raises major questions about Boba Fett and Fennec Shand's relationship during The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Did Boba Fett already know about Omega when he found Fennec Shand? If not, has she (or will she) fill him in on his sister's existence? Are Fennec's storylines with both Omega and Boba Fett meant to be setup for Omega appearing in The Book of Boba Fett? And what about the current "War of the Bounty Hunters" crossover in Star Wars comics? Seems like an aptly-titled event to bring Fennec Shand and Boba Fett and Omega together, in the time period after The Empire Strikes Back.

It's all possible in the quickly-expanding history and connections within the Star Wars' bounty hunters world.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch streams new episodes Fridays on Disney+.