Star Wars Makes A Shocking Reveal About Jango and Boba Fett's Bloodline

✖

Star Wars has dropped yet another big reveal about the bloodline of Mandalorian warrior/bounty hunter Jango Fett and his "son" Boba Fett, and the timing couldn't be better. The Star Wars franchise has been making strides to retcon several key aspects of Jango and Boba Fett's storyline - especially since the latter appeared in The Mandalorian season 2. Since Jango Fett is the basis for the clone army the Republic used in the Clone Wars, it's no wonder his story would eventually collide with the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series on Disney+. But the latest Bad Batch reveal could shake up Boba Fett's future in the Star Wars Universe!

Warning: Star Wars: The Bad Batch SPOILERS Follow!

The premise of The Bad Batch has been the elite modified clones in Clone Force 99 going on the run from the Empire in the company of another special clone: Omega. Imperial forces have been after Clone Force 99 - but it's been the string of elite bounty hunters gunning for them (Fennec Shand, Cad Bane) that have raised the most questions. The different bounty hunters after Omega want her for seemingly different reasons; in episode 9 "Bounty Lost" we finally learn that the Kaminoans are the ones paying for Omega's retrieval. Cad Bane is hired by statesman Lama Su to get Omega so that the cloners can harvest her DNA and then eliminate her; Omega's creator, Nala Se, is paying Fennec Shand to make sure Omega gets to safety. We also learn what actually makes Omega and her genetic material so special.

Turns out, Omega is another unaltered clone of Jango Fett - which basically means she's Jango's "daughter" in the same way Boba is his "son." It also means that Omega is Boba Fett's little sister, for all intents and purposes. As such, Omega is also the Kaminoans' only remaining source for the clone army's genetic material, since Boba has vanished from Kamino and into the Star Wars underworld, following the Clone Wars. It's an interesting development in The Bad Batch that could have implications for some Star Wars projects currently on deck for release.

First, The Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett pairs Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Did Boba know about Fennec's connection to his sister when he saved her life in The Mandalorian? Is Omega still alive during the post-Empire era of The Book of Boba Fett? If so, does Fennec know where to find her? These are the kinds of questions that just made The Bad Batch a much more relevant and exciting watch!

There's also the current "War of the Bounty Hunters" story arc unfolding in Star Wars comics for the next few months. That story heavily revolves around Boba Fett following the events of The Empire Strikes Back, and is pulling many underworld, Empire, and Rebel characters together. Could Fennec Shand and/or Omega show up? There's a lot of foundation Star Wars could lay before The Book of Boba Fett arrives at the end of the year...

Star Wars: The Bad Batch streams new episodes Fridays on Disney+.