Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Teases Differences Between The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett

✖

Ming-Na Wen has been pretty busy since joining the world of Star Wars. The star first appeared as Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and can now be seen in animated form on Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Fans are especially excited to see her and Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) return for The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased in The Mandalorian's season two finale. Wen recently wrapped filming on the upcoming series, and she teased her excitement for the show during a chat with ComicBook.com. We asked Wen if she could tease the tone of the show and whether it would be similar to The Mandalorian.

"Probably there will be some similarities," Wen teased. "Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there's now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that's about all I can say."

During our chat, Wen also revealed that after she appeared in the first season of The Mandalorian, she had no idea that she was going to return let alone what a staple her character would become.

"Oh gosh, no, no, no," Wen replied when we asked if she knew she was coming back during season one. "I mean the determining factor might have been several things, you know, one, I looked really cool in the outfit [laughs]. I really felt like, because I knew this world so much that when this character was presented to me and I did a lot of research, I took inspiration from her name, you know, worked on the hair design with Maria, and then just clicked with Dave [Filoni] when he was directing and we got to know each other."

"I had no idea ... I did of course try really hard," Wen added with a laugh. "You know to suggest that she's only seriously injured, but I had no idea Boba Fett was going to come and save her. That blew me away. They didn't even tell me ... to wait and find out everything was just this wondrous, magical surprises, like winning the golden ticket."

The first nine episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are currently streaming on Disney+ with the next episode dropping on Friday, July 2nd. The Book of Boba Fett is expected to premiere in December.