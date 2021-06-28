Star Wars: Will SPOILER Appear in The Book of Boba Fett?

✖

Star Wars: The Bad Batch may have just set up a character to appear in The Book of Boba Fett. SPOILERS follow for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Bounty Lost." Since Star Wars: The Bad Batch's first episode, Omega's identity has been central to the show's plot. The series quickly revealed that Omega is a clone, like the troopers in Clone Force 99. As she is a young girl, the clones assumed that Omega is a deviant clone like themselves. That isn't the case. Though her sex is different, Omega is a pure genetic code of the bounty hunter Jango Fett.

That means that Omega hasn't gone through the same genetic alterations that the other clones underwent to speed up their growth and improve their combat abilities. Only one other pure clone of Jango Fett exists. Once codenamed Alpha, he's now known as Boba Fett.

The Kaminoans created "Alpha" as part of their deal with Jango Fett to satisfy his apparent desire to become a father. It seems they made Omega in secret as a contingency plan should they have a problem with their clones. They want Omega back to use her pure Jango DNA to fuel their clone research and experiments. It's unclear how they plan to use that DNA to solve their current problem: the Empire wants to replace clone troopers with conscripted soldiers. Perhaps the Kaminoans plan to create a new and improved generation of clones.

Even by the time Star Wars: The Bad Batch takes place, Boba Fett was making a name for himself as a young bounty hunter. Omega makes for a much easier target to track down. But what if she survives?

The Book of Boba Fett, spinning out of The Mandalorian's second season, picks up Boba Fett's story after falling into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. The series will go deeper into Boba Fett's character and history than any other piece of still-canon Star Wars media released thus far. It would make sense for Boba Fett to meet his genetic twin, assuming Omega is still out there by the time The Book of Boba Fett takes place. We know that the Kaminoans ultimately do not convince the Empire to continue using clone troopers, as stormtroopers have replaced them when the original trilogy takes place. That suggests that the Kaminoans will never perform their experiments on Omega, which bodes well for her survival.

Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm's executive creative director, began working on Star Wars through animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels before moving on to The Mandalorian. Filoni likes to bring animated characters into live-action. The Mandalorian included appearances by The Clone Wars favorites Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze. It would only be keeping with this pattern for Omega to show up in The Book of Boba Fett.

New Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode debut weekly on Fridays on Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett will debut in December 2021.