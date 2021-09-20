Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Will Reprise Boba Fett Role in Another Disney+ Series Very Soon

Star Wars fans are ecstatic to see Temuera Morrison take on the role of Boba Fett once again in the upcoming Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, but the actor will actually be reprising the iconic bounty hunter even sooner than many think. Morrison will be lending his voice to the upcoming Star Wars: Visions series, an anime anthology set to hit Disney+ on September 22nd, and he’ll one again be playing Boba Fett. Morrison’s Boba Fett will have a role in the episode titled “Tatooine Rhapsody.”

Morrison first appeared in the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, where he played the bounty hunter known as Jango Fett. Jango was used as the model for the Clone Army, and he requested raise one of those clones as his son, separate from the rest of the military force. That son became Boba Fett. Since Morrison played the man that Boba was originally cloned to be, it made all the sense in the world for Lucasfilm to bring the actor back to play Boba in Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s second season.

Of course, Morrison’s portrayal of Boba Fett was incredibly popular amongst fans, and it was announced at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 that the actor would be leading a new series, The Book of Boba Fett. The spinoff is slated to arrive on Disney+ at the end of the year.

In addition to Morrison, Star Wars: Visions has an all-star lineup of actors set to help usher in the anime era of Star Wars. Here’s a look at the full English and Japanese voice casts for the new series:

The Duel : Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) – Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief)

: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) – Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief) Tatooine Rhapsody : Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) – Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)

: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (BobaFett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) – Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan) The Twins : Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) – Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N)

: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) – Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N) The Village Bride : Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) – Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)

: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) – Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku) The Ninth Jedi : Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin) – Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin)

: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin) – Chinatsu Akasaki(Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin) T0-B1 : Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) – Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)

: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) – Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka) The Elder : David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) – Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)

: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) – Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan) Lop & Ocho : Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) – Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo),Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)

: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) – Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo),Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer) Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago) – Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi), Yukari Nozawa (Masago)

Are you looking forward to Morrison’s return as Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments!