Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Finale Has Clone Wars Trending

The live-action Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ have found a way to utilize not just the characters and worlds that fans love from the movies, but also bring things from the franchise’s animated projects to new audiences. Dave Filoni, the architect behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, has been one of the minds in charge of these live-action projects, and he’s been doing what he can to bring a lot of his beloved animated characters to life. Both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have seen animated characters make their live-action debuts.

Wednesday’s season finale of The Book of Boba Fett saw yet another appearance from the villainous Cad Bane, a classic animated character that fans have always adored. Bane has Star Wars fans everywhere wanting to learn more about his origins, and the folks who have always watched the animated shows know exactly where that information can be found.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the Boba Fett finale, fans have been taking to Twitter to share their love of the animated shows, specifically The Clone Wars. The popular animated series has been trending on social media since the last episode of Boba Fett aired.

You can take a look at what some of the fans are saying about The Clone Wars below!

So Much Lore

This hurts. So much lore in the cartoons (Clone Wars, Rebels, Bad Batch) https://t.co/9L5CUErDPm pic.twitter.com/qgUhujfPLv — Prequel Memes (@rPrequelMemes) February 10, 2022

Dig em Up

Hell yeah that #BookofBobaFett finale. That was freaking epic. Guess I gotta dig up some episodes of Clone Wars to finally watch, huh? — Marc Deschamps (@Marcdachamp) February 11, 2022

Watch the Animated Shows

Them: "Wish we got more of Cad Bane, he was a cool bounty hunter"



Me: Watch Clone Wars or Bad Batch



Them: "Wish we got more of Boba's past before ESB"



Me: Watch Clone Wars



Them: "Wish we got more of Mandalorian history"



Me: Me too, but still… WATCH THE ANIMATED SHOWS — Rae Mueller is living for the Hayden Renaissance (@rae__mueller) February 10, 2022

The Long Con

https://twitter.com/anakinstarlight/status/1491610563209830403?s=20&t=AEkrlyYL1wJuqTcHePoUyg

Homework

watching rebels and the clone wars should be everyone’s homework before watching kenobi 😭 — gojo d. kida ☾ in wano (@planofdissent) February 10, 2022

Peak Excitement

Clone Wars era appreciation tweet because my Clone Wars excitement is at its peak again right now. pic.twitter.com/MbZfoxly45 — Cate / CT-7056 (@CT7056) February 10, 2022

Please Watch

I’m begging folks to get over their fear of animation & please watch Clone Wars, Rebels, Bad Batch & Resistance too… all great shows — lukeydinho (@bugattielroy) February 11, 2022

Top Priority

No but if you haven't watched the Clone Wars that should be your top priority tbh. — Mr. Dave (@daveatano) February 11, 2022

So Much Love

Clone Wars is trending so I would just like to say that I LOVE Star Wars: The Clone Wars SO much and many episodes were more emotional than the Star Wars films. I got teary eyed several times. — Iceberg Meidas Mighty (@iceberg171) February 11, 2022

More to Come??