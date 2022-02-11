Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Finale Has Clone Wars Trending

The live-action Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ have found a way to utilize not just the characters and worlds that fans love from the movies, but also bring things from the franchise’s animated projects to new audiences. Dave Filoni, the architect behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, has been one of the minds in charge of these live-action projects, and he’s been doing what he can to bring a lot of his beloved animated characters to life. Both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have seen animated characters make their live-action debuts.
Wednesday’s season finale of The Book of Boba Fett saw yet another appearance from the villainous Cad Bane, a classic animated character that fans have always adored. Bane has Star Wars fans everywhere wanting to learn more about his origins, and the folks who have always watched the animated shows know exactly where that information can be found.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Following the Boba Fett finale, fans have been taking to Twitter to share their love of the animated shows, specifically The Clone Wars. The popular animated series has been trending on social media since the last episode of Boba Fett aired.
You can take a look at what some of the fans are saying about The Clone Wars below!