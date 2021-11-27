A Legend Returns in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Teaser

Witness the return of a legend in the latest look at Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Spinning out of The Mandalorian Season 2, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) rules with respect when he takes the throne of his former employer. In the next Star Wars story from Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Watch the new “Reign” teaser above before The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+.

“There is a power vacuum,” Favreau recently told Empire Magazine about where Boba Fett picks up after a post-credits scene ending Mandalorian Season 2 set up the spinoff. “Because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine — and Hutt Space in general — and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

In the first full trailer for Disney+’s Boba Fett, the son of Jango Fett (Morrison) declares he’s no longer a bounty hunter. “Jabba ruled with fear,” Fett says. “I intend to rule with respect.”

“Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces,” said Favreau. “He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

From director and executive producer Robert Rodriguez, who re-introduced Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2 episode “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” Book of Boba Fett goes under the helmet of the feared bounty hunter who clawed his way out of the Sarlacc pit after his apparent death in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

“Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him,” Morrison previously told Rotten Tomatoes. “That was the advantage for me, was that we hadn’t seen him do much [in Star Wars]. And along with Robert Rodriguez as director, we were able to sort of introduce him in a dynamic way [in ‘The Tragedy’], bring him back in a dynamic way alongside the Mandalorian. It was just an honor to be asked back.”

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+.

