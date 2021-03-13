Star Wars: Cara Dune Funko Pop! Cancelled After Gina Carano Firing

✖

Yet another piece of Star Wars merchandise for Gina Carano's Cara Dune character has been cancelled in the wake of her firing from the popular Disney+ streaming series. It was previously reported that Hasbro had cancelled multiple figures based on the character's likeness and now another company has axed pre-orders for a toy inspired by the character. The Direct brings word of online retailer Entertainment Earth who sent out emails to customers that had pre-ordered the Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cara Dune Pop! Vinyl Figure, letting them know that the item wouldn't be shipped this summer and all orders were canceleld.

“Unfortunately, we're sorry to report that the manufacturer has notified us that we will not be receiving any additional shipments of the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cara Dune Pop! Vinyl Figure (Item FU42065) you ordered because they have discontinued production of this item," the email reads (H/T @dis.pops on Instagram). "No additional information was provided to us by the manufacturer as to why this occurred. Sadly, that means we will not be able to ship it to you and have canceled it from your order. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes.”

The sudden removal of Carano was the result of multiple controversial social media posts by the actress, the backlash off which came to a head last month and saw the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trend online in the hours before Disney announced she would not return to the series. An uncredited statement from Lucasfilm was released that evening which read:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Earlier this week during the Disney Shareholders Meeting the "firing" of the actress was brought up by and addressed by CEO Bob Chapek.

When asked if a Disney "Blacklist" existed and was the reason behind Carano's firing, Chapek replied: “I don't really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning, yet instead of standing for values, values that are universal, values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity and values of inclusion and we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in. And I think that’s a world we should all live in harmony and peace.”

Production on The Mandalorian season three is scheduled to begin this year.