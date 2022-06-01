Star Wars

Star Wars Celebration 2022 Hasbro Pre-Orders Launch Today

By

hasbro-star-wars-logos.jpg

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Hasbro unveiled a massive lineup of new figures and roleplay items in The Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lineups as part of the festivities for Star Wars Celebration 2022. It was a lot to take in, but we have a full checklist to help you make sense of it all.

A full breakdown of Hasbro’s Star Wars Celebration 2022 releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Note that pre-orders will begin today, June 1st at 10am PST / 1pm EST unless otherwise indicated. Most will be available to pre-order at retailers like Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on all orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) Exclusives are highlighted, and pre-order links will be updated after the launch as they become available. UPDATE: Black Series Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station) and Darth Vader figures from Obi-Wan Kenobi added as part of Hasbro’s Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals. 

Videos by ComicBook.com

HASBRO STAR WARS RETAILER EXCLUSIVES:

  • The Black Series 6-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader (Concept Art Edition) Figures – $55.99: shopDisney Exclusive
  • Star Wars: Retro Collection 3.75 Inch Multi-Colored Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder) Prototype Edition Figure – $14.99: Target Exclusive
  • The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Rebel Soldier (Echo Base Battle Gear) Figure 4-Pack ($44.99): Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
  • Star Wars The Black Series Jon Favreau (Paz Vizsla) ($39.99): Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
  • The Black Series 6-Inch Gaming Greats Riot Scout Trooper Figure ($27.99): GameStop Exclusive
  • Star Wars The Black Series Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber ($499.99) – Haslab Crowdfunding Project
  • Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station) Figure ($27.99) – Launching 6/2 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / Target Exclusive

L0-LA59 (LOLA) 

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION

MONOPOLY: DISNEY

  • Star Wars Dark Side Edition ($33.99): Available to order on July 1st

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-darth-vader-figure-1.jpg

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station) Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-ben-kenobi-tibidon-station-figure-1.jpg

The Black Series Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber

haslab-star-wars-the-black-series-reva-the-third-sister-force-fx-elite-lightsaber-4.jpg

Monopoly Star Wars Dark Side Edition

monopoly-disney-star-wars-dark-side-edition-2.jpg

Retro Collection 3.75 Inch Multi-Colored Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder) Prototype Edition Figure

star-wars-retro-collection-3-75-in-multi-colored-luke-skywalker-1.jpg

The Black Series Aayla Secura Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-aayla-secura-figure-1.jpg

The Black Series Darth Maul Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-darth-maul-figure-2.jpg

The Black Series Fifth Brother (Inquisitor) Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-fifth-brother-inquisitor-figure-3.jpg

The Black Series 6-Inch Gaming Greats Riot Scout Trooper Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-gaming-greats-riot-scout-trooper-figure-7.jpg

The Black Series Grand Inquisitor Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-grand-inquisitor-figure-3.jpg

The Black Series Inquisitor (Fourth Sister)

star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-inquisitor-fourth-sister-1.jpg

The Black Series Magistrate Greef Karga

star-wars-the-black-series-6-inch-magistrate-greef-karga-1.jpg

The Black Series 6-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader (Concept Art Edition) Figures

star-wars-the-black-series-obi-wan-kenobi-darth-vader-rme-12.jpg

TVC Dark Trooper Figure

star-wars-the-vintage-collection-3-75-inch-dark-trooper-figure-1.jpg

Gaming TVC Gaming Greats Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor Multipack

star-wars-the-vintage-collection-3-75-in-gaming-greats-star-wars-jedi-19.jpg

TVC Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Figure

star-wars-the-vintage-collection-3-75-inch-obi-wan-kenobi-wandering-jedi-2.jpg

TVC R2-SHW (Antoc Merrick’s Droid)

star-wars-the-vintage-collection-3-75-inch-r2-shw-antoc-merricks-droid-1.jpg

TVC Rebel Soldier (Echo Base Battle Gear) Figure 4-Pack

star-wars-the-vintage-collection-rebel-soldier-4-pack-1.jpg

The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Chewbacca Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-archive-6-inch-chewbacca-figure-2.jpg

The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Grand Moff Tarkin Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-archive-6-inch-grand-moff-tarkin-figure-2.jpg

The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Han Solo Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-archive-6-inch-han-solo-figure-2.jpg

The Black Series Archive 6-Inch Princess Leia Organa (Boushh) Figure

star-wars-the-black-series-archive-6-inch-princess-leia-organa-boushh-figure-1.jpg
Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts