Star Wars Celebration 2022 Hasbro Pre-Orders Launch Today

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Hasbro unveiled a massive lineup of new figures and roleplay items in The Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lineups as part of the festivities for Star Wars Celebration 2022. It was a lot to take in, but we have a full checklist to help you make sense of it all.

A full breakdown of Hasbro’s Star Wars Celebration 2022 releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Note that pre-orders will begin today, June 1st at 10am PST / 1pm EST unless otherwise indicated. Most will be available to pre-order at retailers like Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on all orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) Exclusives are highlighted, and pre-order links will be updated after the launch as they become available. UPDATE: Black Series Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station) and Darth Vader figures from Obi-Wan Kenobi added as part of Hasbro’s Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals.

HASBRO STAR WARS RETAILER EXCLUSIVES:

The Black Series 6-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader (Concept Art Edition) Figures – $55.99: shopDisney Exclusive

Star Wars: Retro Collection 3.75 Inch Multi-Colored Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder) Prototype Edition Figure – $14.99: Target Exclusive

The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Rebel Soldier (Echo Base Battle Gear) Figure 4-Pack ($44.99): Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

Star Wars The Black Series Jon Favreau (Paz Vizsla) ($39.99): Hasbro Pulse Exclusive



The Black Series 6-Inch Gaming Greats Riot Scout Trooper Figure ($27.99): GameStop Exclusive

Star Wars The Black Series Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber ($499.99) – Haslab Crowdfunding Project



Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station) Figure ($27.99) – Launching 6/2 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / Target Exclusive

