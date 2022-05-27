Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet Revealed During Star Wars Celebration (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars began their takeover of May 2022 with their huge Star Wars day / May the 4th event, and now they're closing out the month with the first Star Wars Celebration in three years. It runs from May 26th to May 29th, and the debut of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ today, May 27th will be a major highlight. Naturally, Hasbro has been all over these events with new action figures and roleplay gear. That continues today with the debut of The Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet.

The helmet is inspired by the design that appears in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series on Disney Plus (which returns for Season 3 in February 2023). It's fully wearable with an adjustable fit, and it features an electronic voice changer that distorts the wearer's voice to sound like an Artillery Stormtrooper.

Pre-orders for The Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet will begin on June 1st at 10am PST / 1pm EST at retailers like Entertainment Earth priced at $131.99. This date just happens to coincide with the next Obi-Wan Wednesdays release, so we expect to see a big wave of new The Black Series and The Vintage Collection items launch alongside the helmet. This article will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. Stay tuned.

If you aren't familiar with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, you can check out a synopsis below.

"Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+ now.