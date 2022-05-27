The Adorable New Droid In Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Getting Merch From Hasbro

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It seems as though most Star Wars movies and tv series deliver a cute new character to fuel the merchandising machine, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is no exception. Following the massive success of Baby Yoda / Grogu in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Disney and Lucasfilm are delivering an adorable new droid that will undoubtedly launch a million toys – and it all starts with three new releases from Hasbro. Spoilers ahead!

As part of Star Wars Celebration 2022, Hasbro has revealed that the L0-LA59 (LOLA) droid that appears as young princes Leia's companion in Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available to pre-order on June 1st at 10am PST / 1pm EST in three different versions – an Animatronic Edition and Interactive Electronic Figure, and The Bounty Collection Series 6 2-pack. Details on each of these releases can be found below. We expect that all three versions will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth at the launch time. Note that additional, unannounced Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro are likely to launch at that time as well.

STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION – $89.99: "The STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION lets kids and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. This toy features design and deco inspired by the OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+. Touch the censor on L0-LA59's head to activate more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 modes of play. Unlock Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59's legs, Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base. She even responds to background noises with a series of lights, sounds, and movements. Kids ages 4 and up will love this adorable animatronic droid, which makes the perfect addition to any fan's Star Wars collection. Includes figure and 2 stands. X4 1.5V AA LR6 ALKALINE BATTERIES Required (not included)."

STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC FIGURE – $38.99: "The STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC figure lets kids and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. Standing around 5 inches tall, this STAR WARS toy features design and deco inspired by the OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+. Press the button on L0-LA59's head to activate droid sounds and lights in her eye and mouth. Plus, pose the panels on her head, open and close her mouth, and tilt her head from side to side."

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 6, 2-PACK L0-LA59 (LOLA) – $16.99: "STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 6 is filled with adorable mini action figures in fun poses. This L0-LA59 (LOLA) collectible toy 2-pack is inspired by the super-cute character from the OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+. These STAR WARS toys for kids feature L0-LA59 in "Cute Companion" and "Taking Flight" poses. With the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION, kids can start a collection, swap with friends, give as gifts, or add to any existing STAR WARS collection (each sold separately). Look for other STAR WARS figures from Series 6 like Grogu, R2-D2, and BD-1 to collect them all! Includes 2 2.5-inch figures."

