Star Wars Celebration: First Ahoska Footage Features Sabine Wren's Live-Action Debut

Star Wars Celebration is currently taking place in Anaheim, and today kicked off with a panel dedicated to Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The event featured some surprises, including an appearance by Mando himself, Pedro Pascal. There was also a surprise section of the panel dedicated to the upcoming series Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will see Rosario Dawson in the titular role. Con-goers got a sneak peek at the show's first footage, which included the confirmation of multiple Rebels characters.

Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Sabine Wren were all teased in the footage, but only Sabine's casting is currently known. The Mandalorian warrior is being played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), who also showed up at the panel. In the footage, Hera was the easiest to spot from the back thanks to her green head-tails. You could see her alongside Ahsoka on the Ghost before the footage ends with a live-action version of the final shot of Rebels, which shows Sabine Wren looking at the mural of the crew.

"I feel like I've just been adopted into a new family," Liu said on the panel. "I feel that way about everyone I work with but also the fans. It's just the most welcoming, creative... I have never experienced anything like this. Set is going really well. I can't say a thing. I know how much Sabine means to a lot of people in this room. In watching Rebels, she's come to mean a hell of a lot to me and I know how much she means to Dave so I think you guys are gonna be really excited about the journey she's about to have."

Earlier this week, Ashley Eckstein, who voices Ahsoka on Star Wars: Clone Wars, said she was hoping to cameo on the upcoming live-action series.

"I've never actually met Rosario. We've never met, we've never spoken, but it's a dream of mine," Eckstein said. "And I've spoken about throwing your dreams out into the universe, and it would be an absolute dream to meet her one day. It would be a dream to do a cameo in the Ahsoka series. It would be an absolute dream. So, hopefully, one day, it will happen. And I know it will. I would love to meet Rosario, we're all part of Team Tano. We are one Team Tano."

Ahsoka is set to debut on Disney+ in 2023.