Star Wars: Original Ahsoka Actress Hopes for Cameo in Upcoming Series

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian saw multiple fan-favorite characters from the animated Star Wars shows make their way to the world of live-action. First up was Bo-Katan Kryze, the heir to the throne of Mandalore. Katee Sackhoff played the live-action version of the character after originating the character as a vocal performer. Ahsoka Tano got a slightly different live-action treatment. After being voiced by Ashley Eckstein through the animated Star Wars titles, the live-action role went to Rosario Dawson.

Now, Dawson is set to lead an entire Ahsoka series on Disney+. By the time that series arrives on Disney+ in 2023, Eckstein is hoping to join her live-action counterpart on-screen in some capacity. During a panel at Star Wars Celebration, the longtime Clone Wars star said one of her dreams is to cameo in Ahsoka and work alongside Dawson.

"I've never actually met Rosario. We've never met, we've never spoken, but it's a dream of mine," Eckstein said. "And I've spoken about throwing your dreams out into the universe, and it would be an absolute dream to meet her one day. It would be a dream to do a cameo in the Ahsoka series. It would be an absolute dream. So, hopefully, one day, it will happen. And I know it will. I would love to meet Rosario, we're all part of Team Tano. We are one Team Tano."

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Eckstein made it clear that she's still got as much love for Ahsoka Tano now as she ever did. She loves the fact that the character is now one of the faces of Star Wars and is getting her own TV series.

"I think it's absolutely incredible. I was honored to help originate this character back in 2008. She was this snippy little character that, to be honest, a lot of fans did not like. She was met with mixed reviews," she said. "To be here in 2022, celebrating this character – and her legacy continues, as she's getting her own series – it's such an exciting time to be an Ahsoka Tano fan. It's absolutely surreal. I'm just honored to be a small part of a giant team of people that it takes to bring this character to life. It's just surreal, and it's an exciting time to be an Ahsoka fan."

Ahsoka is set to debut on Disney+ in 2023.