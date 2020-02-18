Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Premiere Clip Released

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 is almost here, and fans can’t wait for its return. The series has steadily built itself a cult following in the years since it aired, amd this seventh season will complete the all-important task of filling in some much-needed gaps between the end of the Clone Wars and Rise of the Empire. More importantly, Clone Wars season 7 will fill in key character plotholes between the Clones Wars and Rebels animated series, something fans have been waiting a long time to see. Today, Disney+ has released a new clip from Star Wars: The Clone Wars to whet fans appetites – check that out above!

This clips from Clone Wars episode 701 “The Bad Batch” introduces the titular Bad Batch, who are actually Clone Trooper regiment 99, made up of defective clones that carried desirable enough mutations to keep them in service to the republic.

The Clone Wars season 7 premiere clip also came with the following synopsis:

The award-winning “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” returns for its epic final season beginning Friday, Feb. 21, only on Disney+.

It’s the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. With the Republic on a losing streak, Captain Rex fears the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army’s every move. As the threat of defeat looms, Rex teams up with experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch. Together, they embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines to uncover the truth behind the Separatist victories in “The Bad Batch,” an all-new episode of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” making its debut this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 on Disney+.

With ground-breaking computer animation from Lucasfilm, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” expands the Star Wars story with all new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” is from Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,”

As stated, with the rapid expansion of the Star Wars universe, as well as the end of the Sequel Trilogy there’s been renewed interest in getting the story of the Skywalker Saga fully laid out and explained. That means that series like Clone Wars, Rebels, or the new batch of Star Wars comics and novels now have much more validity and importance. Which explains why The Clone Wars season 7 has more hype surrounding it than any Star Wars animated series before it.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 starts streaming on Netflix on February 21st.