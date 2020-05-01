Star Wars: Disney+ Celebrating May the 4th With Original Concept Artwork

✖

Monday is May 4th, which is also known as Star Wars Day. That means fans around the world will be celebrating the beloved franchise from the comfort of their own homes. There's lots of stuff to look forward to on Disney+ this year, including the series finale of Clone Wars and the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Soon, all nine movies in the Skywalker Saga will be streaming on the site, so Disney+ decided to go "all-in" on a "concept-art takeover." According to Variety, “the company’s streaming division has launched a series of concept-art takeovers spanning the franchise’s four decades.” This marks the site's "first design refresh" since it launched in November.

"On Friday, the Disney Plus homepage carousel was updated: It now features Star Wars concept art from legendary designer and illustrator Ralph McQuarrie from his 1975 painting of the droids in the desert. Now, Disney Plus users will be able to navigate to a dedicated brand page directly from carousel art. The SVOD service’s Star Wars brand page will feature an adaption of character art from the Star Wars Celebration 2019 commemorative mural by Jason Palmer and others. Additional artists whose Star Wars work will be featured include Doug Chiang and Seth Engström," Variety writes.

In honor of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting the streaming service on Monday, the concept art will continue to feature original work ranging from the first Star Wars film to Star Wars: The Mandalorian. “The unique brand-centric architecture of Disney Plus gives us the opportunity to get creative with how we showcase and engage fans around the content,” Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services, shared. Art will be included for the first eight films in the Skywalker Saga as well as Rogue One, Solo, and more!

In addition to all of the exciting things happening on Disney+ this week, the Scum & Villainy Cantina in Los Angeles will be hosting a 24-hour livestream. You can check out the schedule below:

12:00 am: Welcome to the Livestream

1:00 am: A Certain Point of View Debate Show with James Arnold Taylor

2:00 am: Super Star Wars Super Nintendo Playthrough with Commentary

3:00 am: An Interview with Richard Edlund

4:00 am: TBA

5:00 am: Fan Films and Creators – Troops, Han Solo – A Smuggler’s Trade, Kenobi with Kevin Rubio and Jamie Costa

6:00 am: Starwoids Documentary

7:00 am: LiningUp TV

8:00 am: Interview with John Dykstra, special effects pioneer

9:00 am: Greg Grunberg Highlights the Passion of Star Wars Fans

10:00 am: Star Wars and Lord of the Rings Crossovers with Cliff Broadway and Sala Baker

11:00 am: Fair Use Under the Galactic Empire: Cory Doctorow, The Sucklord, Dennis Przywara, Justin Sewell

11:30 am: Leonard Maltin

12:00 pm: James Arnold Taylor Retrospective with the Cast of The Clone Wars and More!

1:00 pm: Sideshow Collectibles

2:00 pm: Geeki Tiki

2:30 pm: Steve Sansweet and Rancho Obi-Wan

3:00 pm: Todd Stashwick, Steele Saunders, and J.C. Reifenberg Watch A New Hope

5:00 pm: Kyle Newman, Sam Witwer, and Jen Muro on the Star Wars Prequels

6:00 pm: Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin watch The Empire Strikes Back

9:00 pm: Star Wars Live Online Trivia

11:00pm: Mega64 Live!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.