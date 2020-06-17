Star Wars: Bottleneck Gallery's Timed Empire Strikes Back Prints Available Now!

To mark the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Bottleneck Gallery has made their officially licensed prints for the film by artist Matt Ferguson available for purchase. For fans worried that they may have already missed out on a limited edition print that is gone within minutes, Bottleneck has made the regular version of the print and its Japanese counterpart available as a timed exclusive, meaning anyone can buy as many as they want of each over the next few days. Both prints are available for purchase between now and Sunday, July 21st at 11:59 P.M. ET. at BottleneckGallery.com.

Done in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Acme Archives, each screen print measures 24 x 36 inches. The regular and Japanese version of the prints are available for $65 each or as a a matching numbered set for $125. In addition a variant of both versions is available (limited to an edition of 475 each) for $85 apiece. You can check out all four versions of the image below along with some exclusive insight from the artist about the creation of the print below!

Which of these 40th Anniversary prints for The Empire Strikes Back is your favorite? Sound off below!