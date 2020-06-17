Star Wars: Bottleneck Gallery's Timed Empire Strikes Back Prints Available Now!
To mark the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Bottleneck Gallery has made their officially licensed prints for the film by artist Matt Ferguson available for purchase. For fans worried that they may have already missed out on a limited edition print that is gone within minutes, Bottleneck has made the regular version of the print and its Japanese counterpart available as a timed exclusive, meaning anyone can buy as many as they want of each over the next few days. Both prints are available for purchase between now and Sunday, July 21st at 11:59 P.M. ET. at BottleneckGallery.com.
Done in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Acme Archives, each screen print measures 24 x 36 inches. The regular and Japanese version of the prints are available for $65 each or as a a matching numbered set for $125. In addition a variant of both versions is available (limited to an edition of 475 each) for $85 apiece. You can check out all four versions of the image below along with some exclusive insight from the artist about the creation of the print below!
Inspiration
"I knew going in that I’d want to feature the Empire and Vader prominently," Ferguson tells ComicBook.com about designing his look for the print. "I was very much inspired by the original Tom Jung one sheet from 1980 (pictures below). I wanted to basically do my take on that concept with a looming Vader. However I also wanted it to feel unwise and more graphic, which is where I hit on using the meditation chamber as framing device for the composition. I did maybe 7 or 8 thumbnails before I landed on the one I liked."prevnext
Love for Star Wars
This Empire Strikes Back print marks the latest piece from Fergurson for the Star Wars franchise, something he says he'll continue to do until he can't figure out anything new to draw.
"If I couldn’t come up with something new that I myself liked I don’t think I do it. I just love Star Wars and working in that universe is so much fun... so I keep going back for more. There’s so much to take inspiration from."prevnext
Origin of the Japanese variant
We also asked Fergurson about the origin of the Japanese variants, which was birthed from another original piece of art created for the
"While researching the project I happened to look at the original Japanese posters by Noriyoshi Ohrai and it struck me how graphic and interesting the titles looked, especially when put up next to my poster and the meditation chamber."prevnext
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.