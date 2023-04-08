Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Returning to Theaters For 40th Anniversary With New Poster Revealed

Star Wars Celebration is currently in the midst of its second day in London, and the convention has already released some exciting news about the future of the franchise ranging from new movies to the upcoming return of some favorite characters. You will also find people celebrating various anniversaries in the world of Star Wars, and a big one is on the way. May 25th marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the final film in the original Star Wars trilogy. In honor of this momentous occasion, Lucasfilm is re-releasing the movie in theaters later this month.

"Jabba the Hutt. Speeder bikes. The Emperor and Ewoks. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is turning 40, and will make its own triumphant return this month. Today, fans attending Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 were the first to learn that the beloved sixth chapter in the Skywalker saga, Return of the Jedi, is heading back to theaters – its first official release in 26 years. Starting April 28, Return of the Jedi will return to select theaters in the US, UK, and other regions for a limited time, welcoming a whole new generation of fans to enjoy a full theatrical presentation of the iconic film for the very first time. As with the 40th anniversary screenings of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in 2020, a striking new poster commemorating Return of the Jedi's theatrical return has been created, again by artist Matt Ferguson," StarWars.com shared today. You can check out the poster below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

"I'm so happy and grateful to get to work on these movies again, even more so to be given the freedom to continue what I started with Empire," Ferguson shared. "For that poster, a cold mechanical vibe completely takes over the whole composition. But Return of the Jedi is very much the triumph of Luke and the Rebels, so I wanted to have more of the warmer colors coming back into the art, hence pivoting to green with red accents." He continued, "The artwork should tell a story, so for me it only made sense to give over the composition to those two characters. Will Luke be turned? Is Vader going to overcome the darkness? It's all about the pull between good and evil."

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi his theaters on April 28th. Will you be seeing it on the big screen? Tell us in the comments!